Search

31 May 2022

Gloucester will ‘rip into it and see what happens’ in crucial Saracens clash

Gloucester will ‘rip into it and see what happens’ in crucial Saracens clash

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

31 May 2022 5:53 PM

George Skivington has vowed that Gloucester will “rip into it and see what happens” in their quest for a Gallagher Premiership play-off place on Saturday.

It is a tall order for the west country club, with odds stacked against them in terms of securing a top-four finish.

Not only must they beat high-flying Saracens at Kingsholm, Gloucester also need play-off rivals Northampton to lose at home against Newcastle.

If Saints win, then Gloucester’s result is irrelevant, as Northampton would join Saracens, Leicester and Harlequins in the June 11 semi-finals.

Skivington, who recently signed a new long-term contract as head coach, has transformed Gloucester into play-off challengers following an 11th-place finish last season.

“There is no point in saying it is just another game,” Skivington said.

“Everyone knows the permutations, and when you start pre-season you start out wanting to have a shot at being in the play-offs.

“We have got one game left, and we have got a small shot at the play-offs. We need a few things to fall our way, but there is a shot for us.”

Saracens crushed Gloucester 44-15, scoring five tries, in a European Challenge Cup quarter-final victory just over three weeks ago.

Skivington added: “It’s important for us that we deliver a good performance.

“Saracens are very good, very accomplished and very used to this end of the season and having to compete and turn it on. We will rip into it and see what happens.”

Gloucester are two points behind Northampton, while in addition to a European last-eight spot, they were also Premiership Rugby Cup semi-finalists this term.

It is in stark contrast to the 2020-21 league campaign, when Gloucester only finished above Worcester and were 26 points adrift of the play-off zone.

“You set out every season to win as many games as you can and be as good as you can be,” Skivington said.

“My objective is to get this club back at the right end of the table consistently year after year, and try and put ourselves in a position to win some trophies.

“But I am also fully aware of how much work there is to do and how much we have got to improve as a unit to do that.

“It’s easy to talk it, but it’s very difficult to actually deliver that.

“We have taken some good steps this year, but there is a load more work to be done.

“I think we have moved in the right direction. I am very positive about the group we have got.

“We are certainly better than we were last year – that was always the first objective – and I want us to be better next year than we are this year.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media