Search

01 Jun 2022

Steve Clarke says fans have a key role as Scotland bid to reach the World Cup

Steve Clarke says fans have a key role as Scotland bid to reach the World Cup

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

01 Jun 2022 5:35 AM

Steve Clarke believes the Tartan Army have a “massive” part to play in Scotland’s World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine on Wednesday night.

Russia’s invasion of their neighbours in February caused the original fixture at Hampden Park to be pushed back from March and there is widespread sympathy for the visitors going into the game.

There will be extra attention on the national stadium in Glasgow where both sides meet for a place against Wales in the play-off final in Cardiff on Sunday night and Clarke, who is determined to qualify Scotland for a World Cup finals for the first time since 1998, believes the Scottish fans have a key role to play.

“Obviously before the game there will be a lot of emotion around the Ukrainian side,” said the Scotland boss, who will be without Nathan Patterson after the Everton right-back ran out of time to prove his fitness.

“I am sure the Tartan Army will respect their national anthem, will applaud their national anthem.

“And then I am pretty sure the Tartan Army will sing their hearts out and get behind the team and it is really important for us that they do that.”

Clarke believes recent play-off experience in qualifying for Euro 2020  – they got past Israel and Serbia in penalty shoot-outs – will stand his side in good stead as they look to build on an eight-game unbeaten run.

He said:  “It is good that we have got recent experience but we are playing against different teams, different players, different circumstances but we have that experience to fall back on if we need.

“Of course, we haven’t lost in eight games.

“The guys know when they turn up they are on a good run and they want to keep that run going for at least two more matches.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media