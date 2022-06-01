Emily Upjohn to face 10 rivals in Oaks

Red-hot favourite Emily Upjohn is the star name among 11 fillies declared for the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom.

Having stretched her unbeaten record to three with a dominant display in the Musidora Stakes at York last month, the daughter of Sea The Stars is all the rage to provide John Gosden, who trains in partnership with son Thady, with a fourth victory in Friday’s feature under Frankie Dettori.

In the all important draw, Emily Upjohn appears well placed in stall five.

The Clarehaven team have a significant second string to their bow in the form of Nashwa, who has looked every inch a top-class filly in the making in winning at Haydock and Newbury this spring.

🚨 Classy filly klaxon! Team Gosden could have unearthed another Oaks contender as Nashwa (5-6f) and @HollieDoyle1 ease clear in the Haras de Bouquetot Fillies' Trial Stakes @NewburyRacing 💨 pic.twitter.com/nazRRBEtcs — Racing TV (@RacingTV) May 14, 2022

The Frankel filly, who is next door to her stablemate in stall six, will partnered by Hollie Doyle, who is out to create more history by becoming the first female jockey to win a British Classic.

Aidan O’Brien, who landed his ninth Oaks with the brilliant Snowfall 12 months ago, this year launches a four-pronged assault.

Tuesday (stall one) brings strong Classic form to the table after being placed in both the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket and the Irish equivalent at the Curragh, as does Concert Hall (10), who was half a length behind her stablemate when third in the latter contest.

Cheshire Oaks winner Thoughts Of June (nine) and outsider The Algarve (two) complete the Ballydoyle quartet.

Newmarket Listed winner With The Moonlight (eight) represents the formidable combination of Charlie Appleby and William Buick.

Lingfield Oaks Trial winner Rogue Millennium (seven, Tom Clover), Kawida (four, Ed Walker), Moon De Vega (11, Ralph Beckett) and Tranquil Lady (three, Joseph O’Brien) complete the field.

Six runners are set to go to post for the other Group One on Friday’s card – the DahlBury Coronation Cup.

Last year’s winner Pyledriver returns to defend his crown for the training team of William Muir and Chris Grassick, while Appleby and Buick combine with Manobo, who drops back in distance after suffering the first defeat of his career in the Dubai Gold Cup.

O’Brien’s High Definition, on the other hand, returns to a mile and a half following a narrow defeat in the Tattersalls Gold Cup over a mile and a quarter less than a fortnight ago.

Hukum (Owen Burrows), Living Legend (Charlie and Mark Johnston) and Palavecino (Brian Meehan) are the other hopefuls.