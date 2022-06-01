Search

01 Jun 2022

Galileo triumphs in public vote to join Hall of Fame

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

01 Jun 2022 2:23 PM

Galileo is the latest horse to be inducted into the Qipco British Champions Series Hall of Fame after winning a public vote.

A brilliant winner of the Derby, Irish Derby and King George in 2001 for trainer Aidan O’Brien, the son of Sadler’s Wells went on to become one of the greatest stallions of the modern era.

Among the 91 individual Group One winners he sired before his death at the age of 23 last summer, easily the most famous is Frankel, who won each of his 14 races and has since become a champion sire himself.

Galileo’s progeny also includes Rip Van Winkle, Nathaniel, Arc hero Waldgeist, dual Derby winner Australia and six-times Group One-winning mare Magical.

He becomes the only the second horse to be inducted into the Hall of Fame via public poll after securing a narrow victory over Sea The Stars and Shergar – a special Derby shortlist to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Susan Magnier, Galileo’s co-owner during his racing career, said: “We were thrilled to hear that Galileo has been inducted into Qipco British Champions Series Hall of Fame. He was a very special horse to everyone here at Coolmore and Ballydoyle and hopefully his legacy will continue for many years to come.

“Given the special year of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, we were delighted that the panel focused on Derby winners for the shortlist and that the public vote saw Galileo chosen ahead of two other Epsom luminaries in Sea The Stars and Shergar.”

Galileo’s sons and daughter have combined to win all the British Classics at least once, with his five Derby winners, all trained by O’Brien, being New Approach, Australia, Ruler Of The World, Anthony Van Dyck and Serpentine.

He is the seventh horse overall to be inducted into the Hall of Fame after Frankel, Brigadier Gerard, Nijinsky, Mill Reef, Dayjur and Dancing Brave. Dayjur is the only other horse to also have been chosen for entry via a public vote.

Local News

