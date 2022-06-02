Search

02 Jun 2022

Marin Cilic fights through as Iga Swiatek marches on – day 11 at the French Open

Marin Cilic fights through as Iga Swiatek marches on – day 11 at the French Open

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

02 Jun 2022 5:30 AM

Marin Cilic reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros for the first time at the age of 33 after the Croatian beat seventh seed Andrey Rublev.

He will face Norway’s Casper Ruud after the eighth seed edged past Danish teenager Holger Rune in four sets.

World number one Iga Swiatek swept past Jessica Pegula to set up a clash with another first-time grand slam semi-finalist, Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 11 at the French Open.

Picture of the day

Shot of the day

Quote of the day

Tweet of the day

Stat of the day

Age old problems

It was Swiatek’s 21st birthday on Tuesday, but the absent-minded top seed scribbled 22 on the camera.

Brit watch

Alfie Hewett is through to the last four in the men’s wheelchairs but Gordon Reid was beaten in straight sets by Tokito Oda of Japan.

Fallen seeds

Women: Jessica Pegula (11), Veronika Kudermetova (29).
Men: Andrey Rublev (7).

Up next

The women’s semi-finals take centre stage, with American teenager Gauff facing Italy’s Martina Trevisan in the second semi.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media