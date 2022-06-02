Marin Cilic fights through as Iga Swiatek marches on – day 11 at the French Open

Marin Cilic reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros for the first time at the age of 33 after the Croatian beat seventh seed Andrey Rublev.
He will face Norway’s Casper Ruud after the eighth seed edged past Danish teenager Holger Rune in four sets.
World number one Iga Swiatek swept past Jessica Pegula to set up a clash with another first-time grand slam semi-finalist, Daria Kasatkina of Russia.
Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 11 at the French Open.
It was Swiatek’s 21st birthday on Tuesday, but the absent-minded top seed scribbled 22 on the camera.
Alfie Hewett is through to the last four in the men’s wheelchairs but Gordon Reid was beaten in straight sets by Tokito Oda of Japan.
Women: Jessica Pegula (11), Veronika Kudermetova (29).
Men: Andrey Rublev (7).
The women’s semi-finals take centre stage, with American teenager Gauff facing Italy’s Martina Trevisan in the second semi.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.