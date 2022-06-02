Search

02 Jun 2022

Steve Clarke confident this Scotland squad will qualify for major tournaments

Steve Clarke confident this Scotland squad will qualify for major tournaments

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

02 Jun 2022 5:30 AM

Steve Clarke told his Scotland squad to justify his confidence in them by getting to another major tournament following failure to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Clarke admitted he and his players were suffering after their 3-1 defeat by Ukraine in their play-off semi-final at Hampden Park.

Ukraine skipper Andriy Yarmolenko deservedly put the visitors ahead in the 33rd minute and Roman Yaremchuk doubled that lead three minutes after the break.

Midfielder Callum McGregor pulled a goal back in the 79th minute as Clarke’s men rallied but Ukraine substitute Artem Dovbyk drove in a breakaway third in added time to book a place against Wales in the play-off final in Cardiff on Sunday.

Scotland qualified for Euro 2020, which was their first major finals since the 1998 World Cup in France, but despite another qualification disappointment Clarke remains confident his squad can get to major finals.

Asked if it was his lowest moment, he said: “No, I  have had some low moments. When I first came into the job there were some very low moments.

“We have left those days behind, I think, I really do.

“We have improved a lot. I am sad for the players because we wanted to go to a World Cup together.

“We can’t do that. But we can’t feel too sorry for ourselves.

“We are a work in progress, we want to get better and hopefully they don’t make me out to be a liar and do qualify for another tournament which I am sure they will.

We are a work in progress, we want to get better and hopefully they don’t make me out to be a liar and do qualify for another tournament which I am sure they will

“I am convinced and that is why it is important that we don’t forget how far we have come over the last three years.

“It is a group that has developed together.

“We have to qualify for Euro 2024 and beyond that, by the time we get to the World Cup in 2026 this group will have more caps, more experience and should be better and that’s what we should aim to be.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media