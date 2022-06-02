Nashwa to deliver landmark Oaks victory for Doyle

Nashwa is taken to upset hot favourite and stablemate Emily Upjohn and provide Hollie Doyle with a historic first Classic success in the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom.

A daughter of Derby hero Sea The Stars, Emily Upjohn is unsurprisingly all the rage having extended her unbeaten record to three with a runaway success in the Musidora Stakes at York.

John Gosden has compared her favourably to his first Oaks heroine Taghrooda and Frankie Dettori will be in the saddle, so she merits her place at the head of the market.

In Nashwa, however, she faces a significant threat from her own stable judged on a pair of thoroughly impressive displays at Haydock and Newbury this spring.

Her explosive win over a mile at Haydock marked her down as a filly of above average ability and it was encouraging to see her carry that change of gear up to a mile and a quarter at Newbury.

It remains to be seen whether her stamina will last out, but it is important to note that while the brilliant Frankel has clearly passed on some of his blistering speed to Nashwa, he has produced a number of top-class performers over the mile and a half, including last year’s Derby hero Adayar.

On official figures Nashwa only has 3lb to find with her stablemate and at the prices she looks the value call.

Pyledriver can successfully defend his crown in the Dahlbury Coronation Cup.

The five-year-old was a popular winner of the Group One contest 12 months ago and it was a shame that a subsequent injury meant he missed the rest of the British turf season.

He proved he had suffered no long-lasting effects later in the year, though – winning the Churchill Stakes at Lingfield before going down by a length in the Hong Kong Vase.

A February trip to Saudi Arabia proved disappointing, but he bounced right back to his best when a close-up fourth in the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan.

That is the best form on offer over a mile and a half and given he has already proven he can handle this notoriously tricky track, he should prove hard to beat on his return to action.

Totally Charming gets the vote on his return to turf in the World Pool Handicap.

Bought for 18,500 guineas out of Denis Quinn’s yard in October, the four-year-old has already proved a shrewd purchase having won twice from four starts since joining George Boughey.

He picked up the best part of £35,000 when landing the All-Weather Mile Vase at Lingfield on Good Friday, finishing strongly and winning cosily enough to suggest a 4lb rise is not insurmountable.

Totally Charming is unexposed on the grass after just two starts and the booking of William Buick is clearly a big positive.

Royal Champion catches the eye in the 10-furlong Cazoo Handicap.

The son of Shamardal was considered a potential Derby contender last spring, but was well held in the Feilden at Newmarket and the Dante at York and did not run again in 2021.

Roger Varian’s charge was bitterly disappointing on his return to action in the Listed Doncaster Mile in March and he has interestingly been gelded since.

Stepping back up in distance for his handicap debut, it would be no surprise to see Royal Champion produce a much improved performance.

Dawn Of Liberation is expected to secure a first win at Listed level in the Poundland Surrey Stakes.

Placed three times as a juvenile last season, the Churchill colt bolted up on his return to action at Doncaster, so it was disappointing he faltered so quickly in the Feilden Stakes next time.

Whether it was the longer trip or something else was ailing that day is unclear, but he bounced back in no uncertain terms over a mile at Goodwood last time and merits another chance in this company.

Tadita Twitch rates the best bet at Catterick in the Every Race Live On Racing TV EBF Fillies’ Handicap, while Lebsayer can open his account in Doncaster’s Weldricks Pharmacy Supporting WPCC Novice Stakes.

Over the jumps at Market Rasen, the Nicky Henderson-trained Gipsy De Choisel can gave weight and a beating to his rivals in the racing.com Handicap Hurdle.

SELECTIONS:

BATH: 5.18 Astrophysics, 5.50 Pepsi Cat, 6.20 Airshow, 6.55 Stunt Game, 7.30 Zulu Girl, 8.05 Persuasive Powers, 8.40 Another Odyssey.

CATTERICK: 1.44 New Hope Bullet, 2.19 Chant For More, 2.54 Game Master, 3.29 Good Earth, 4.04 Huntsman’s Call, 4.45 Tadita Twitch, 5.15 How Bizarre, 5.48 Burtonwood.

DONCASTER: 5.04 Tangled, 5.33 Lebsayer, 6.06 Silks Pass, 6.41 Swiss Ace, 7.16 Tanmawwy, 7.51 Divine Jewel, 8.26 Warren Point, 9.00 Let’s Fly Again.

DOWN ROYAL: 4.50 Anna Bunina, 5.25 Champ De Gane, 6.00 Run For Pat, 6.35 Sam Lorenzo, 7.10 Turbojet, 7.45 Champella, 8.20 Single Edition.

EPSOM: 2.00 Commander Straker, 2.35 Totally Charming, 3.10 PYLEDRIVER (NAP), 3.45 Royal Champion, 4.30 Nashwa, 5.10 Dawn Of Liberation, 5.45 Saleymm.

GOODWOOOD: 5.21 Rhubarb Bikini, 5.55 Zenga, 6.27 Andre Amar, 7.02 Arab Cinder, 7.37 Dreams Of Thunder, 8.12 Kingsofthemidlands.

HUNTINGDON: 1.00 Mr Yeats, 1.35 Samos Island, 2.10 Lucky Lover Boy, 2.45 Gouet Des Bruyeres, 3.20 Ballymilan, 3.55 Justified, 4.40 Steady The Ship.

MARKET RASEN: 1.50 Hard Iron, 2.25 Into The Sunset, 3.00 Gipsy De Choisel, 3.35 Dorrells Pierji, 4.10 High Noon, 4.55 Getaway Jewel, 5.30 Victory Club.

TRAMORE: 5.00 Tisadream, 5.36 Coole Arcade, 6.11 Burren Song, 6.46 Tom McGreevy, 7.21 Conor’s Gift, 7.56 Frazel Express, 8.30 Polo Lounge.

DOUBLE: Pyledriver and Nashwa.