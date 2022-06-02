Search

02 Jun 2022

Man Utd’s summer of change: The six first-team players leaving Old Trafford

02 Jun 2022 11:20 AM

Juan Mata has become the latest player confirmed as leaving Manchester United in a summer of change at Old Trafford.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the out-of-contract departures that have been announced by the club as new boss Erik ten Hag comes in.

Juan Mata

The Spain midfielder was one of the early signings of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era at United, brought in by David Moyes from Chelsea in January 2014. He has gone on to play 285 times for the club, scoring 51 goals, and helped them win the FA Cup in 2016 and the Europa League and League Cup in 2017. The 34-year-old made only seven appearances, starting four times, in 2021-22.

Paul Pogba

Having left for Juventus in 2012 as a free agent, Pogba returned to United four years later for a then-world record fee of £89million. The 29-year-old France midfielder’s second spell with the club has featured some memorable highs, such as his brace in the 3-2 win against Manchester City in 2018, but he also frequently underwhelmed, and had a strained relationship with Jose Mourinho when the Portuguese was Red Devils boss. He departs with an overall United record showing 233 appearances, 39 goals and the 2017 trophy double success.

Jesse Lingard

Pogba’s fellow academy graduate Lingard, also 29, had multiple loan spells before making his United breakthrough in 2015-16, which concluded with him scoring the winning goal in the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace. The England forward was then part of the 2017 cup triumphs, before subsequently falling out of favour. After spending the second half of 2020-21 on loan at West Ham, he returned to make 22 United appearances last season and leaves with 282 to his name in total, and scored 35 goals.

Edinson Cavani

Uruguay striker Cavani joined United in October 2020 on a free transfer following his release by Paris St Germain. An impressive debut season saw the 35-year-old score 17 goals in 39 appearances, but he then managed only two in 20 last term.

Lee Grant

Goalkeeper Grant was brought in from Stoke in the summer of 2018. He made two first-team appearances before announcing his retirement in May at the age of 39.

Nemanja Matic

The Serbia midfielder had a year to run on his deal but announced in April he would be leaving Old Trafford this summer. He was signed from Chelsea for £40million in July 2017 under former manager Jose Mourinho and made 189 appearances in all competitions, but United have not won a trophy since he arrived.

