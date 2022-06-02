Toni Rudiger leaving Chelsea as Real Madrid move confirmed

Chelsea defender Toni Rudiger will join Real Madrid at the end of his current contract, the Premier League club have announced.
The 29-year-old will leave Stamford Bridge after five years after turning down a lucrative new deal, instead choosing to join the European champions on a free transfer.
A statement on Chelsea’s website read: “We bid farewell to Antonio Rudiger as he departs Stamford Bridge with his Chelsea contract expiring, bringing to a close his five trophy-filled years with the club.
“The German defender has left the Blues to join Real Madrid, having played a huge role in our successes in recent seasons.
“Rudiger lifted the FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea, playing a crucial role in all those triumphs at the heart of our defence.”
The Germany international said on Instagram: “I’m proud to announce that I’ll be joining @RealMadrid.
“I’m super excited for all the challenges ahead and can’t wait to play my first games for this huge club.”
