Search

02 Jun 2022

Casper Ruud showed ‘lack of class’ after French Open win, claims Holger Rune

Casper Ruud showed ‘lack of class’ after French Open win, claims Holger Rune

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Jun 2022 3:00 PM

Danish teenager Holger Rune has accused Casper Ruud of shouting in his face after their French Open quarter-final on Wednesday night.

Rune also denied demanding his mother leave the stadium during the match.

Norwegian eighth seed Ruud won a tense encounter in four sets, 6-1 4-6 7-6 (2) 6-3, in a match completed shortly before 1am local time.

After Rune had questioned the line call when Ruud hit a winner on match point, the pair shared a frosty handshake at the net.

Later Rune told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet: “The team is really nice and sweet, but then he goes straight to me and shouts ‘Ja!’ straight up in my face.

“I thought ‘what the hell are you doing?’. You just do not do that. You can cheer as much as you want on the court, I do it myself when I win.

“But that’s just a lack of class. He should have had more respect.”

The claim was denied by Ruud’s father and coach Christian, who told Eurosport: “It is simply a lie from Holger.

“It is nothing more to talk about, because it is a pure lie. Our focus is now on the match on Friday.”

Rune also denied yelling at his mother to leave his players’ box.

The 19-year-old could be heard shouting ‘leave’ during the match, and mother Aneke did vacate her seat.

“First of all, I didn’t tell my mother to leave the stadium,” Rune told Eurosport. “That’s not why. It was another person. So that’s wrong.”

Ruud will face Croatian 20th seed Marin Cilic for a place in the Roland Garros final.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Gallery:

Moville Community College pupils performing 'It's A Hard Knock Life' in St Eugene's Hall

Multimedia

Gallery:

Sponsored Content

Local News

Gallery:

Moville Community College pupils performing 'It's A Hard Knock Life' in St Eugene's Hall

Multimedia

Gallery:

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media