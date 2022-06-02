Search

02 Jun 2022

Fallon Sherrock relishing return to big stage after missing out on tour card

02 Jun 2022 3:10 PM

Fallon Sherrock is determined to muscle her way back to the top of men’s darts and wants to continue to be a trailblazer for women.

The 27-year-old burst on the scene in 2019 after her historic run at the men’s World Championship and quickly became the face of women’s darts.

But, despite reaching the final of the Nordic Darts Masters last year, she has slipped off the radar, having failed to win a PDC Tour Card for 2022.

She returns to the big stage this weekend, though, as part of a stellar line-up for the US Darts Masters at Madison Square Garden in New York, which kicks off the 2022 World Series of Darts.

“It is my first time to America and there couldn’t be a better place to come,” she told the PA news agency.

“It is really exciting, I am really excited I have still got the opportunity to come.

“I love playing on the big stage with all of the crowds. Not getting my tour card was a kick in the teeth. I tried my best, it wasn’t good enough at the time. But I love being on the big stage.

“I think if I can win a match here, trying to get my foot in America would be one of the best things I could do, trying to publicise myself a little bit more.

“I feel really privileged that I have got the opportunity to represent women in darts, playing in this event and others. Hopefully I can go with a bang.

“My target for the rest of the year is get to Ally Pally again, do well in the women’s events, play well in the World Series events and establish myself on this circuit.

“Trying to push the players and play to a level where I can get to the big events at home. There are all the events that I want to qualify for, that is my aim, to get back to where I was and be better than last time.

“This is what I could achieve on a regular basis if I carry on achieving these goals. This is something I want to keep doing.”

Sherrock begins her campaign in New York against qualifier Leonard Gates on Friday evening.

World champion Peter Wright, Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price, Gary Anderson and James Wade are also in action.

