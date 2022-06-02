Search

02 Jun 2022

Defiant Scott Allan not about to give up on game despite release by Hibernian

Defiant Scott Allan not about to give up on game despite release by Hibernian

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Jun 2022 6:20 PM

Scott Allan declared he had “plenty of football left in me” after being released by Hibernian.

Allan and former St Johnstone midfielder Drey Wright are among six players confirmed as leaving Easter Road.

Hibs also announced the departures of Alex Gogic, Jamie Murphy, Sean Mackie and Innes Murray, who all ended last season on loan with other clubs.

Allan made 129 appearances for Hibs during three spells but found regular first-team starts hard to come by after returning from a four-month absence in January 2021 after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

Reflecting on his Hibs career in a statement posted on Twitter, the 30-year-old said: “There have been some great highs and some very difficult lows. On and off the pitch.

“I worked hard to come back from a pretty bad place. There’s plenty of football left in me and I’m looking forward to whatever comes next.”

The former Celtic player added: “The one constant has been the support of some brilliant people. There are too many to list them all but they know who they are and if they ever need anything they know just to ask.”

Allan made special mention of former chief executive Leeann Dempster and ex-managers Neil Lennon and Jack Ross plus the medical department but added: “I could go on and on. It’s been a privilege to work with them all. If you strip a club back, it’s the people that make it and no one should ever take the guys like that for granted.

“The same goes for supporters who have always treated me so well and picked me up when I needed it. Thank you.”

Rocky Bushiri, Sylvester Jasper and James Scott had also departed after loan spells as new manager Lee Johnson prepares to put his stamp on the squad.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Gallery:

Moville Community College pupils performing 'It's A Hard Knock Life' in St Eugene's Hall

Multimedia

Gallery:

Sponsored Content

Local News

Gallery:

Moville Community College pupils performing 'It's A Hard Knock Life' in St Eugene's Hall

Multimedia

Gallery:

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media