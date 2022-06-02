Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou thriving on insecurity of short-term contract

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou admits he thrives on the insecurity of football as he dismissed any notion that his Parkhead contract is a problem.

Postecoglou signed a rolling one-year contract when he arrived in Scotland a year ago, the type of deal Celtic have favoured for their managers in recent years.

The former Australia head coach delivered the league title and Premier Sports Cup in his first season despite a major transition on and off the pitch at Celtic Park.

That success prompted some fans and observers to suggest Celtic tie their manager down on a longer deal and for Postecoglou to take advantage of his bargaining power to get some long-term security.

But the 56-year-old told Australian outlet Sportsday Radio: “I have never worried about that. Long-term contracts in coaching really mean absolute Jack, mate, as anyone will tell you.

“I have never worried about my contract length or security. I kind of work as if I will be there forever, knowing that I won’t be.

“I am really happy at the football club. I have had an amazing year, amazing support, and it’s everything I have ever wanted in a football club. It’s a massive club, it’s geared for success.

“I am a driven guy in terms of success. We have Champions League football next season. They are the kind of things that are important to me. Contracts and all those other factors that people are more interested in just don’t enter my thinking.

“I am very happy where I am and as long the club want me to stay, I will be sticking around.

“What drives me is the insecurity of it. What drives me is the challenge of what’s next and as long as that challenge is there, that’s what gets me up in the morning and has me coaching at my best.

“Managers and coaches, we love the fact that on the weekend our future is always on a knife-edge.”

Postecoglou revealed that he and his family have had to adjust their lifestyle to deal with the attention in and around Glasgow, adding: “You can’t escape it.

“It meant adjusting in terms of lifestyle with the family. We try to keep as normal as possible but the first few times we ventured out to shopping centres we discovered that that can’t happen any more, particularly for the family.

“But everyone was really welcoming and I guess having success helps that, but it was an adjustment in terms of the instant recognition people have of me as opposed to when I was back home.

“At the same time, I love it, people passionate about sport, passionate about their football club. That’s the stuff I love so I am happy to fit into that.”