Cadillac in cruise control before sales date at Ascot

Cadillac could make an interesting purchase for anyone wanting a Royal Ascot runner after motoring to an impressive success in the Glencairn Stakes at Leopardstown.

Sporting first-time blinkers, the Jessica Harrington-trained colt took a position just behind Morning Glory and Patrick Sarsfield, who set the pace in the nine-furlong Listed affair.

Getting the perfect tow into the race, Shane Foley’s mount was full of running at the two pole and fairly rocketed clear when Foley pressed the button.

Georgeville attempted to give chase, but there was only one horse in it, with three and three-quarter lengths the winning margin for the 9-4 chance as he made it three wins from four visits to the Dublin track.

Do you think the blinkers worked!!? 😜 Back to something like his best, the very talented Cadillac was well supported in the betting and absolutely bolts up in the Glencairn Stakes at @LeopardstownRC @Jessica_Racing pic.twitter.com/ESHTq136wh — Racing TV (@RacingTV) June 2, 2022

Assistant trainer Kate Harrington said: “Shane said it is the first time he has given him a feeling like that in a while.

“His first run of the season was good and we were scratching our heads a bit the last day. We thought we had him back today, and I loved the way he quickened up and put the race to bed.

“He’s actually heading to the Ascot Sale and he’ll be entered in the Wolferton on the Tuesday (of Royal Ascot). We normally always sell everything in that syndicate at the end of their three-year-old career but, with him, we said we would keep him on and run him in the spring. It was always the plan to go to the Ascot Sale with him.

“If anybody wants to have a runner in Ascot, that’s where he is going! The conditions of the Wolferton really suit him.

“He loved that good ground there today as well.”

The King George V Cup lost must of its pre-race lustre when the Aidan O’Brien-trained Martinstown was declared a non-runner, leaving the way open for Ger Lyons’ Cairde Go Deo (11-10) to take Listed honours.

“It was either come here with a penalty or go next week to Cork for the Munster Oaks. We took a view that with weather coming in on Monday that nice ground is her forte. She’s a nice Camelot,” said Lyons.

“I would be going to an (Irish) Oaks with her no more confident than I was with Even So. If you are placed, you’d be delighted. If you’re not in it, you can’t win it. Even So proved maybe you can win it.

“I trained her dam (Elusive Galaxy) and the dream is still alive. I’d say the next stop is the Oaks.

“She’s very much a baby and she’s a Camelot, but she’s a nice Camelot. Her temperament is good. Now she has done that, we can have a look at the Oaks. That’s what we will do at the moment but we will have to discuss it with Mark (Dobbin, owner). I’d say that’s the plan.”

Hot favourite Unless could finish only third as Sheyya made an impressive debut for Johnny Murtagh in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden.

Unless, a daughter of American Triple Crown hero Justify, was a 2-7 shot to make a successful start to her career for O’Brien and set out to make all the running under Ryan Moore.

But she was being niggled along from the home turn and was ultimately powerless to resist the challenge of the Aga Khan-owned Sheyya, who went on to score by a length in the hands of Ben Coen.

Unless stuck to her guns but was narrowly beaten to the runner-up spot by the staying-on Madly Truly.

Murtagh said: “That’s a surprise. Coming here I thought she was a nice kind of filly, she had been working with a couple of our two-year-olds and always showed plenty. She showed that she was ready to come here.

“She’s by Starspangledbanner and has a bit of pace. Ben was very impressed, he said she travelled really well and quickened up good.

“We knew coming it was a nice race, but she’s nice and she should improve plenty from it.

“We’ll speak to Pat Downes (racing manager) and the team and we’ll see where we’ll go next, there’s no big rush. We think she will get better as the year goes on.”

Murtagh and Coen doubled up courtesy of Chicago Bear (4-1) in the “HRI equuip” People Behind The Moments Handicap.

“The new owners (OTI Racing) will be delighted,” Murtagh said.

“The deal only went through yesterday. We have a few horses for OTI and they came and saw him the other day and thought he would be an ideal horse for Australia. I said it is a nice race for him, so everything worked out really well.

“He ran well at the Curragh over a stiff mile. This was a perfect trip for him here today. Ben says he is relaxing, he’s getting better and happy days.”