Search

03 Jun 2022

Sam Curran stars with bat and ball for Surrey in victory over Hampshire

Sam Curran stars with bat and ball for Surrey in victory over Hampshire

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Jun 2022 11:28 PM

Sam Curran shone with bat and ball as Surrey maintained their winning start in the Vitality Blast with an emphatic victory over winless Hampshire on Thursday.

Curran top-scored with a rapid 69 from 38 balls and then took five for 30 as Surrey powered to a 72-run win at The Oval to claim top spot in the South Group.

Curran put on 131 for the second wicket with Will Jacks (64 from 36 balls) and Sunil Narine (52 from 23) weighed in with another half-century as the hosts ran up 228 for four.

The trio hit 14 sixes between them and Laurie Evans added another two in his 25 not out.

James Fuller made 43 in the Hawks’ response but became one of Curran’s five victims as his side were bowled out for 156.

Glamorgan eased to a six-wicket win over Essex in the other match in the group in Cardiff.

Michael Hogan (three for 21) and Michael Neser (three for 13) starred as the Eagles were limited to 113 for nine.

Sam Northeast’s run-a-ball 44 then laid the foundation as Glamorgan finished the job with 19 balls to spare.

Leicestershire ended Birmingham’s winning start in the North Group as they held on for a tense five-run win at Edgbaston.

The Foxes posted a moderate 152 for nine but then bowled and fielded superbly to keep the home side off top spot.

Scott Steel led the way for the visitors with a T20-best 72. but only Ben Mike (34) offered much support in the face of fine bowling from spinners Jake Lintott (four for 27) and Danny Briggs (two for 25).

Alex Davies also became the first Bears wicketkeeper to claim five victims in a T20 innings with three catches and two stumpings.

Davies then hit an enterprising 43 from 31 balls in the Bears’ reply, but the Foxes took regular wickets and restricted them to 147 for nine.

Carlos Brathwaite was left unbeaten on 28, while Rehnan Ahmed and Mike took three wickets apiece.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Gallery:

Moville Community College pupils performing 'It's A Hard Knock Life' in St Eugene's Hall

Multimedia

Gallery:

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media