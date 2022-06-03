Search

03 Jun 2022

Matthew Potts strikes again as more wickets tumble in England-New Zealand Test

Matthew Potts strikes again as more wickets tumble in England-New Zealand Test

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Jun 2022 2:19 PM

Matthew Potts continued his stirring England debut in the first Test at Lord’s, dismissing New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for the second time in as many days as ball continued to dominate bat.

After 17 wickets fell on day one of the first LV= Insurance Test, the game continued to hurtle towards a swift conclusion, with another six tumbling in Friday’s first session.

England went from 116 for seven overnight to 141 all out, a slender lead of just nine, before leaving the tourists 38 for three at lunch.

With such a slim advantage there was little margin for error when England took to the field, and James Anderson once again set a superb tone. He found Will Young’s outside edge with the first ball of his second over, with Ben Foakes gathering a low catch to complete a forgettable outing for the opener.

Williamson has been light on runs in recent times, across all formats, but was looking to make an impression on a low-scoring match. He saw one nick off Anderson die in front of second slip and was navigating his way towards the break when Potts entered the fray from the Nursery End.

The 23-year-old was outstanding in the first innings, returning figures of four for 13 including the Kiwi skipper as his maiden international scalp. Once again he hit the jackpot early in his spell, tucking the right-hander up around off stump and persuading the ball to hold its line as he punched off the back foot.

The shot skimmed through to Jonny Bairstow at waist height and Potts’ charmed start in England whites continued. Potts has barely put a foot wrong so far and got further rewards when he followed up with the scalp of Tom Latham.

This time he located the perfect channel from round the wicket and took the slimmest of edges on the way through to Foakes. Contact was so minimal that Latham called for DRS, but a little spike on UltraEdge was enough to seal his fate.

England had earlier put on 25 for their final three wickets to edge ahead in the game, Tim Southee proving far too good for Broad and Foakes before Trent Boult wrapped things up by taking out Matt Parkinson.

The Lancashire leg-spinner, drafted in for a debut as a replacement for concussion victim Jack Leach, made eight runs to get his side up past New Zealand’s mark of 132 but his main role in the game is still to come.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Gallery:

Moville Community College pupils performing 'It's A Hard Knock Life' in St Eugene's Hall

Multimedia

Gallery:

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media