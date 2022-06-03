Hukum powers to Coronation Cup glory

It was a case of sweet revenge for Jim Crowley as Hukum stormed to an impressive success in the Dahlbury Coronation Cup at Epsom.
Crowley had to settle for a silver medal on Al Aasy 12 months ago, but there was no doubt he would be picking up gold this time around as Hukum (11-4) powered clear of defending champion Pyledriver in the closing stages.
It was last year’s winner who was sent to the front early into the contest by Frankie Dettori, but he was quickly shadowed by Crowley aboard Hukum and the duo cruised to the lead as Dettori started to get serious on the 2-1 favourite around the two-furlong pole.
Hukum was soon in the clear and the closing stages were just a formality as the five-year-old galloped to the line to provide trainer Owen Burrows with his first Group One victory.
Mr Sean Doherty of the Finn Harps Lotto Committee presents Bridget Dowds (with Sarah and Lexie!) Ballybofey with a cheque for €5100, the jackpot in the Finn Harps Lotto. Photo: Gerard McHugh
NMBI CEO Sheila McClelland says the event will be about listening to mental health nurses about how they work
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.