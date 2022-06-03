Search

03 Jun 2022

Hukum powers to Coronation Cup glory

Hukum powers to Coronation Cup glory

03 Jun 2022 4:29 PM

It was a case of sweet revenge for Jim Crowley as Hukum stormed to an impressive success in the Dahlbury Coronation Cup at Epsom.

Crowley had to settle for a silver medal on Al Aasy 12 months ago, but there was no doubt he would be picking up gold this time around as Hukum (11-4) powered clear of defending champion Pyledriver in the closing stages.

It was last year’s winner who was sent to the front early into the contest by Frankie Dettori, but he was quickly shadowed by Crowley aboard Hukum and the duo cruised to the lead as Dettori started to get serious on the 2-1 favourite around the two-furlong pole.

Hukum was soon in the clear and the closing stages were just a formality as the five-year-old galloped to the line to provide trainer Owen Burrows with his first Group One victory.

