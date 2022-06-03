Search

03 Jun 2022

Can Republic avoid yips in Yerevan and grab first Nations League victory?

Can Republic avoid yips in Yerevan and grab first Nations League victory?

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Jun 2022 6:27 PM

The Republic of Ireland launch their latest Nations League campaign in Armenia as they set out on a gruelling schedule of four games in just 11 days.

Manager Stephen Kenny has decisions to make as he attempts to build upon an eight-game unbeaten run which was extended by March’s creditable 2-2 friendly draw with a much-changed Belgium and a less impressive last-gasp win over Lithuania.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding the game.

Playing for keeps

Manchester City’s Gavin Bazunu had established himself as Kenny’s first-choice goalkeeper after being thrust into the limelight in a World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg in Match last year, and he has been the man in possession largely ever since.

However, illness prevented him from playing his part in the last camp and Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher, having added a second Carabao Cup winners’ medal to his haul, deputised more than ably to leave Kenny with the kind of headache managers do not mind having.

The man in the middle

Josh Cullen has quietly established himself as the fulcrum in Kenny’s midfield, a dependable extra line of defence for the men at the back and a starting point heading in the other direction.

The Republic had thought the Anderlecht man was suspended for the game in Yerevan after he received two yellow cards during World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg, but that was the result of an administrative misunderstanding and he is free to play after all.

Patience is a virtue

The return of striker Michael Obafemi and the inclusion for the first time of wingers Festy Ebosele and CJ Hamilton may suggest a need for greater firepower, although their presence in the squad comes at a time when the Republic have rediscovered their touch in front of goal.

Six of the West Brom frontman’s seven senior international goals have come in his last six appearances, while Chiedozie Ogbene has three to his name already with only seven caps, matching Tottenham frontman Troy Parrott’s tally.

Breaking the duck

The game at the Republican Stadium will be the Republic’s 11th in the Nations League and they are yet to taste victory. They have recorded five draws and five defeats to date in their two campaigns under Martin O’Neill and Kenny, and an end to that barren run is required sooner rather than later if they are to stand any chance of achieving the manager’s stated aim of winning Group B1.

Yips in Yerevan

Armenia enjoyed a three-game winning run at the start of their World Cup qualifying campaign, but things got significantly more testing thereafter and they ended it with 5-0 and 4-1 home defeats by North Macedonia and Germany respectively. Joaquin Caparros’ men will be keen to restore their fortunes on their own pitch, particularly after suffering a 9-0 friendly mauling in Norway last time out.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Gallery:

Moville Community College pupils performing 'It's A Hard Knock Life' in St Eugene's Hall

Multimedia

Gallery:

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media