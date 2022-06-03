Search

03 Jun 2022

David Haye charged with assault

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Jun 2022 6:31 PM

Former world champion boxer David Haye has appeared in court charged with assault.

The 41-year-old, who won a heavyweight world title in 2009, is accused of assaulting a man, Nickesh Jhala, at the Hammersmith Apollo on October 30 last year.

The Metropolitan Police said Haye was arrested and charged after landing in the UK at Heathrow Airport on Thursday.

Haye appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday where he was bailed to attend again on September 9.

Haye turned professional at the age of 22 and became a cruiserweight world champion in 2008, winning three of the four major world titles in addition to the Ring Magazine and Lineal titles.

In 2009, the Londoner won the WBA heavyweight title after defeating Russia’s Nikolai Valuev, retaining it the following year when he outclassed America’s John Ruiz.

He lost to Tony Bellew at the O2 Arena in London in 2018, before coming out of retirement and scoring a points win over Joe Fournier at the age of 40 last year.

