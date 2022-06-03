Defender Leon Balogun’s exit from Rangers confirmed

Rangers have confirmed that defender Leon Balogun will leave Ibrox following the expiration of his contract.
Goalkeeper Andy Firth will also depart the Ibrox club as Giovanni Van Bronckhorst starts planning for next season.
Balogun, 33, initially joined Rangers in the summer of 2020 from Wigan Athletic before extending his contract in 2021.
The Nigeria international went on to make 65 appearances for the club, helping them to the cinch Premiership title in 2021 and this season’s Scottish Cup final win over Hearts at Hampden Park.
A statement on Rangers official website read: “Leon leaves a Ranger with everyone at Ibrox wishing him well for the next move in his career.”
Firth, 25, joined Rangers from Barrow in January 2019 and signed a contract extension with the club in 2021 although he failed to pin down a first-team place.
“Everyone at Ibrox wishes Andy well for the next move in his career,” said the statement.
Mr Sean Doherty of the Finn Harps Lotto Committee presents Bridget Dowds (with Sarah and Lexie!) Ballybofey with a cheque for €5100, the jackpot in the Finn Harps Lotto. Photo: Gerard McHugh
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.