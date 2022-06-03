Search

03 Jun 2022

England will hope to break stubborn New Zealand partnership in first Test

England will hope to break stubborn New Zealand partnership in first Test

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Jun 2022 8:36 PM

England struggled after lunch on day two as a century stand between Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell shifted the momentum in New Zealand’s favour at Lord’s.

After 17 wickets fell on day one, a further seven were added in the first two sessions of day two before the fifth-wicket partnership settled into what could prove to be a match-winning innings.

England debut number two

After Matthew Potts made his debut on the first day at Lord’s, it was Matt Parkinson’s turn on the second. The spinner was drafted in on day one as a concussion replacement for the injured Jack Leach, and was required to bat as his first England involvement, scoring eight runs.

Stat of the day

The end of the first innings was the third time in a Lord’s Test since 1909 that both sides have been bowled out for under 150, and the first time it has happened in England since 1954

Picture of the day

Potts continued where he left off on the first day, claiming two wickets in the first session, including Kane Williamson for the second time in two days. The Kiwi captain made just 17 runs in the Test.

Tweet of the day

The action at Lord’s was drawing admirers from around the world, including Australia captain Pat Cummins, who praised the English conditions that have seen 24 wickets fall in two days.

What’s next?

With a chance of rain forecast over the weekend, England will be wanting to make the most of the new ball at the start of day three and start their chase with more confidence than they showed in their first innings. Parkinson will also be hoping for a maiden Test wicket on debut.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Gallery:

Moville Community College pupils performing 'It's A Hard Knock Life' in St Eugene's Hall

Multimedia

Gallery:

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media