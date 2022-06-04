Jason Watson to miss Derby ride on Masekela

Jason Watson has been denied his first Cazoo Derby ride on Masekela having picked up an injury at Doncaster on Friday evening.

Watson was due to ride King’s Crusader for David O’Meara in the Weldricks Pharmacy Supporting WPCC Novice Stakes when he was unshipped on the way to the start.

Masekela is trained by Andrew Balding and owned by Mick and Janice Mariscotti and was beaten just a short head by Native Trail in the Superlative Stakes last year.

“It was on the way to the start at Doncaster last night, King’s Crusader got loose before the second race,” said Watson’s agent Chris Dixon.

“He’s gone to see the doctor and we don’t know exactly what the damage is but all we know is he won’t be riding in the Derby.

“We’ll just have to see how long he’ll be out and obviously it’s the worst time of the season to be injured so we hope it won’t be long.

“Masekela was a nice ride to pick up, he was inexperienced but his form with Native Trail stood out. He’s a very talented horse.

“Jason is just looking forward now, there’ll be other years for him, hopefully.

Balding said: “It happened last night I believe, Andrea Atzeni will ride I think.”