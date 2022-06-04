Search

04 Jun 2022

Former Manchester United and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez retires

Former Manchester United and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez retires

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Jun 2022 1:48 PM

Former Manchester United and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez has retired at the age of 38.

The Argentinian, who also represented West Ham, has been without a club since 2021 and has now called time on his career following the death of his father last year.

“I have retired, it is confirmed,” he said in an interview with America TV.

“They offered me many things, including from the United States. But that’s it, I have given everything.

“Playing the last year was very difficult but I was able to see my old man. I stopped playing because I lost my number one fan.”

Tevez arrived in England in 2006, signing for West Ham in a controversial double deal with Javier Mascherano and helping keep them up on the last day of the season.

He signed for Manchester United in 2007 on a two-year loan, scoring 34 goals in 99 appearances at Old Trafford and winning two Premier League titles before moving across the city to the Etihad Stadium.

More success followed at City as he won another Premier League crown as well as an FA Cup, ending with 73 goals in 148 appearances across four seasons.

He left for Juventus in 2013 and had a stint in China, either side of spells at his boyhood club Boca Juniors, who he left for the final time in 2021.

Tevez, who scored 13 times in 76 games for Argentina while also winning Olympic gold in 2004, had offers to continue in the MLS but has hung his boots up.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Gallery:

Moville Community College pupils performing 'It's A Hard Knock Life' in St Eugene's Hall

Multimedia

Gallery:

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media