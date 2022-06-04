Search

04 Jun 2022

Ben Stokes reprieve hands England a lifeline in first Test against New Zealand

Ben Stokes reprieve hands England a lifeline in first Test against New Zealand

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Jun 2022 5:53 PM

Ben Stokes was handed a reprieve and England a lifeline as the hosts reached 99 for four at tea in their pursuit of 277 to win the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s.

England were teetering in their chase when Stokes hacked Colin De Grandhomme onto his stumps and the new England captain was almost back to the pavilion when he was recalled as it was revealed the bowler had overstepped.

It was a welcome stroke of fortune for England, who had lost Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow cheaply again as the Black Caps piled on the pressure.

Despite a few risky moments in single figures, Stokes hit Ajaz Patel’s second ball for the first six of the match and made it to tea on 14, alongside the man he has replaced as captain, Joe Root, who had 23.

England started the afternoon session at 31 for one, having enjoyed a terrific morning by bowling New Zealand out for 285 as the tourists lost their last six wickets for just 35 runs following a short delay due to rain.

The momentum was with the hosts but their batting frailties – on show again in the first innings – meant all England fans were holding their breath.

Lees and Crawley made it to 31 before Kyle Jamieson struck to remove both openers in quick succession.

Pope’s promotion to number three had already raised questions in the build-up to the match and he did little to put minds at ease when he was bowled by Trent Boult for 10 to leave England yet again chasing the game at 46 for three.

Root was once again the linchpin of the England innings, playing steadily and looking comfortable.

Bairstow brought intent to the crease, picking up 14 runs in an over, before becoming another English batter to be undone by the 6ft 8in frame of Jamieson, being bowled off an inside edge for 16 to put the onus firmly on Root and Stokes.

In the first session, Matthew Parkinson had claimed his maiden Test scalp to take the final wicket as England regained control of the game having struggled overnight.

New Zealand’s second innings was brought to a quick conclusion inside the first hour-and-a-half of play.

Daryl Mitchell did bring up his century with his first ball of the morning in Stuart Broad’s opening over, although the introduction of the new ball saw the wickets tumble including an England team hat-trick.

Broad struck twice either side of a direct-hit run out from Pope, which saw De Grandhomme, who had top-scored for the Kiwis in the first innings, out for a duck.

James Anderson removed Tom Blundell for 96 before Matty Potts and Parkinson finished the job.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Gallery:

Moville Community College pupils performing 'It's A Hard Knock Life' in St Eugene's Hall

Multimedia

Gallery:

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media