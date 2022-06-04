Desert Crown storms to glorious Derby victory

Memories of 1981 came flooding back as Desert Crown stormed to success in the Cazoo Derby, to provide Sir Michael Stoute with his sixth victory in the premier Classic.

It was that year that Stoute first struck gold at Epsom with the incomparable Shergar, but the 2022 model, a lightly-raced son of Nathaniel, did his best impression of the great horse as Richard Kingscote produced a textbook effort in the saddle for a first British Classic win on just his second Derby ride.

Desert Crown was posted wide in mid-division in the early stages as Kingscote strived to settle the 5-2 favourite in the ideal position, but his class soon saw him tracking the Ballydoyle trio of Changingoftheguard, Star Of India and Stone Age, as well as the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained West Wind Blows, who had joined the O’Brien runners in front rank.

Desert Crown absolutely flies home in the Cazoo Derby (In Memory of Lester Piggott) What a classy and dominant performance! Sir Michael Stoute's 12-year wait is over

The race was put to bed shortly into the home straight, with Kingscote electing not to wait any longer with the smooth travelling colt approaching the two-furlong pole, allowing his mount to stride to the front and lap up the adulation of the Epsom crowd.

He only needed to be ridden out to record a two-and-a-half-length victory from 150-1 outsider Hoo Ya Mal.

Ralph Beckett’s Westover can perhaps count himself unlucky in third having been held behind the fading early pacesetters, but the day belonged to Stoute and Kingscote, with the Barbadian picking up his first Derby since Workforce’s victory in 2010.