Search

05 Jun 2022

Rafael Nadal will be motivated by calendar Grand Slam – Tim Henman

Rafael Nadal will be motivated by calendar Grand Slam – Tim Henman

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Jun 2022 6:35 PM

Tim Henman hopes the chance to complete the calendar Grand Slam will motivate Rafael Nadal to play at Wimbledon and beyond.

Nadal has won the first two major tournaments of the year for the first time in his career after adding a 14th French Open title to the Australian Open he won in January.

There will be doubts surrounding his participation at SW19 in only three weeks due to the chronic foot injury which has plagued the Spaniard and prompted rumours of retirement.

But the 36-year-old said after his three-set demolition of Casper Ruud at Roland Garros that he would “keep fighting to keep on going”.

Eurosport pundit and former British number one Henman said: “When you have won as much as he has, you just never know what’s around the corner.

“I think he has been very frank, and very honest, to say that he doesn’t know if he is going to be back here. But when you see a performance like that – he’s 3-1 down in the second set, he wins 11 games in a row – it was just another clay-court masterclass.

“You would have thought that when he wins these big titles – don’t forget he’s won the Australian Open, the French Open, now you can talk about the grand slam being on – surely it is going to motivate him to keep on going.

“That’s what we are keeping our fingers crossed for because it’s a privilege to see one of the greatest champions in our sport playing like that.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Gallery:

Moville Community College pupils performing 'It's A Hard Knock Life' in St Eugene's Hall

Multimedia

Gallery:

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media