Then and now: A look at life in 1958, when Wales last reached World Cup finals

Wales have ended what has at times seemed an interminable wait to reach the World Cup after defeating Ukraine in their final qualifying play-off in Cardiff.
Jimmy Murphy oversaw an unforgettable run to the quarter-finals in 1958 in Sweden in what has been their only appearance on football’s grandest stage – until now.
Much has changed in the last 64 years and, here, the PA news agency takes a look at how life then compares to now.
1958: Two shillings (24 pence)
2022: £3.96
June 1958: Connie Francis – Who’s Sorry Now
June 2022: Harry Styles – As It Was
1958: Harold Macmillan
2022: Boris Johnson
1958: £2,049
2022: £260,771
1958: One shilling and six pence (18p, per gallon)
2022: £1.68 (per litre)
1958: Crackerjack (this was also the year that Blue Peter was launched)
2022: Bridgerton
1958: 3p
2022: 49p
1958: Ford Anglia
2022: Vauxhall Corsa
1958: South Pacific
2022: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
1958: One shilling and seven pence (19p)
2022: £13.60
1958: 615,500 personnel
2022: 148,000 personnel
1958: 4p
2022: £1.15
