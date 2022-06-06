Search

06 Jun 2022

Rafael Nadal racks up 14th Roland Garros title – day 15 at the French Open

06 Jun 2022 7:23 AM

The French Open drew to a close with a familiar ending after Rafael Nadal won his 14th title.

The Spaniard, 36 and with a chronic foot injury, cantered to the ‘decimocuarto’ with a 6-3 6-3 6-0 win over Norway’s Casper Ruud.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 15 at Roland Garros.

Picture of the day

Match of the day

It was a one-sided affair as Nadal swept side the eighth seed 6-3 6-3 6-0. From 3-1 down in the second set, the veteran reeled off 11 successive games to leave Ruud shellshocked. Victory came in two hours and 18 minutes.

Shot of the day

Not much went right for Ruud on the day, but this deft backhand drop on the run was absolute class.

Stat of the day

Nadal's record at Roland Garros now stands at a mind-boggling 112 wins from 115 matches

Quote of the day

No go for Coco

Women’s singles runner-up Coco Gauff had to settle for second prize again as she and fellow American Jessica Pegula were beaten in the doubles final by French duo Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic 2-6 6-3 6-2.

The morning after

Brit watch

Hooray! Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid won the men’s wheelchair doubles to finally give Britain some belated success.

The top seeds defended their title with a 7-6 (5) 7-6 (5) victory over Shingo Kunieda and Gustavo Fernandez for a 10th consecutive grand slam doubles crown.

