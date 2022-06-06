Clover considering future options for Rogue Millennium

Tom Clover is in no rush to map out plans for Rogue Millennium after she finished a creditable seventh in the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom on Friday.

Jack Mitchell’s mount finished seven and a quarter lengths behind Tuesday, having briefly disputed the lead approaching two furlongs out, but Clover felt the Lingfield Oaks Trial winner did not quite see out the mile-and-a-half trip.

One of the least experienced fillies in the field, having only her third start in the Classic, the daughter of Dubawi may now be given a little time to develop, according to her young Newmarket handler.

Clover said: “We were extremely pleased with the way she travelled through the race. Jack had her in a lovely position and she held the track well. When she hit the front a couple of furlongs out, I thought, ‘Gosh, here we go’.

“I’m not convinced she stayed at the moment. Whether she might stay eventually, or whether she is strong enough to stay yet, I don’t know.

“But I would imagine we should think about 10 (furlongs) at this stage. I’m thrilled with the run. Clearly she showed plenty of class and she is a gorgeous filly, and hopefully she will have her day later on the season.

“I think she loved the ease in the ground. It was the first time she didn’t hang. She had hung on her previous two starts and I thought it was beautiful ground there, and the conditions suited her.

ON THE BOB! 🍎 Rogue Millennium pips Mystic Wells to win the @sbk Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes 🥇 Lots to come from this one 👀#ITVRacing | @LingfieldPark | @tomcloverracing pic.twitter.com/i1heq5XJPd — ITV Racing (@itvracing) May 7, 2022

“She was the most inexperienced filly in the race and we rode her to try to win. Had we ridden her to be a bit more patient and nick a place, we might have finished a bit closer, but we gave up our chances late on by giving it a go two furlongs out. We really feel she covered herself in credit.”

Clover may not have any immediate plans for Rogue Millennium, who is owned by The Rogues Gallery, although he hinted that the latter end of the season may take in the 10-furlong Prix de l’Opera at ParisLongchamp in October.

Clover added: “She is a great asset to Rogues Gallery racing and hopefully they will have a great day with her later on in the year.

“She has had three quick runs now, so I would be surprised if she comes out again quickly. She is a big girl and it is a long old season.

“Who knows, one day, we might see her in the Prix de l’Opera or something like that.”

Although Rogue Millennium failed to make the podium, there was something to cheer for the Rogues Gallery syndicate in the following race when Bass Player finished third in the Surrey Stakes.

Making just his second appearance following a winning debut at Doncaster, the gelding gave a solid account to pick up a bronze medal in the seven-furlong Listed contest, catching the eye despite showing signs of greenness at the business end of the race.

Clover said: “I was very pleased with him. He’s learning on the job slightly and you could sort of see him learning, he got a little bit disorganised, but it was so good to see him rally and I was so pleased to see him run such a good race on just his second start.

“He’s entitled to come on plenty for it and he looks a promising horse for the future.”