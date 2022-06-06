Search

06 Jun 2022

Clover considering future options for Rogue Millennium

Clover considering future options for Rogue Millennium

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jun 2022 10:53 AM

Tom Clover is in no rush to map out plans for Rogue Millennium after she finished a creditable seventh in the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom on Friday.

Jack Mitchell’s mount finished seven and a quarter lengths behind Tuesday, having briefly disputed the lead approaching two furlongs out, but Clover felt the Lingfield Oaks Trial winner did not quite see out the mile-and-a-half trip.

One of the least experienced fillies in the field, having only her third start in the Classic, the daughter of Dubawi may now be given a little time to develop, according to her young Newmarket handler.

Clover said: “We were extremely pleased with the way she travelled through the race. Jack had her in a lovely position and she held the track well. When she hit the front a couple of furlongs out, I thought, ‘Gosh, here we go’.

“I’m not convinced she stayed at the moment. Whether she might stay eventually, or whether she is strong enough to stay yet, I don’t know.

“But I would imagine we should think about 10 (furlongs) at this stage. I’m thrilled with the run. Clearly she showed plenty of class and she is a gorgeous filly, and hopefully she will have her day later on the season.

“I think she loved the ease in the ground. It was the first time she didn’t hang. She had hung on her previous two starts and I thought it was beautiful ground there, and the conditions suited her.

“She was the most inexperienced filly in the race and we rode her to try to win. Had we ridden her to be a bit more patient and nick a place, we might have finished a bit closer, but we gave up our chances late on by giving it a go two furlongs out. We really feel she covered herself in credit.”

Clover may not have any immediate plans for Rogue Millennium, who is owned by The Rogues Gallery, although he hinted that the latter end of the season may take in the 10-furlong Prix de l’Opera at ParisLongchamp in October.

Clover added: “She is a great asset to Rogues Gallery racing and hopefully they will have a great day with her later on in the year.

“She has had three quick runs now, so I would be surprised if she comes out again quickly. She is a big girl and it is a long old season.

“Who knows, one day, we might see her in the Prix de l’Opera or something like that.”

Although Rogue Millennium failed to make the podium, there was something to cheer for the Rogues Gallery syndicate in the following race when Bass Player finished third in the Surrey Stakes.

Making just his second appearance following a winning debut at Doncaster, the gelding gave a solid account to pick up a bronze medal in the seven-furlong Listed contest, catching the eye despite showing signs of greenness at the business end of the race.

Clover said: “I was very pleased with him. He’s learning on the job slightly and you could sort of see him learning, he got a little bit disorganised, but it was so good to see him rally and I was so pleased to see him run such a good race on just his second start.

“He’s entitled to come on plenty for it and he looks a promising horse for the future.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Gallery:

Moville Community College pupils performing 'It's A Hard Knock Life' in St Eugene's Hall

Multimedia

Gallery:

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media