06 Jun 2022

Henderson thrilled to supply royal winner on Jubilee weekend

06 Jun 2022 3:35 PM

Nicky Henderson spoke of his pride at providing the Queen with a winner on her Platinum Jubilee weekend through Steal A March.

The seven-year-old, also bred by Her Majesty, was cheered to the rafters at Worcester on Saturday.

Henderson was not on track, as he was at Epsom taking part in a parade of 40 past and present jockeys to have ridden for the Queen and some of her most successful trainers.

Unfortunately the Queen could not attend the Derby this year due to her ongoing mobility issues but the Princess Royal represented her.

“It was wonderful to have a winner for her at the weekend, it really was,” said Henderson.

“It was a bit of a plan but it almost came unstuck as he’d run poorly over fences the time before!

“I hope it gave Her Majesty plenty of pleasure, it certainly did Nico (de Boinville) and myself. And I gather the crowd at Worcester really took it to heart which was great.

“I was at Epsom, we’d been invited to take part in welcoming the royal party, it was unfortunate the Queen couldn’t go, but it was a great weekend all over.

“I’ve had horses for the Queen ever since the Queen Mother died (2002). The Queen took on the Queen Mother’s mares and has bred from them. It all goes back a long time.”

