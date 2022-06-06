Nicholls still savouring Tees’ poignant Dash triumph

Adrian Nicholls is in no rush to firm up future plans for Tees Spirit following his emotional success at Epsom on Derby day.

Exactly five years on from the death of his father Dandy, the North Yorkshire-based trainer was moved to tears after landing the Simpex Express ‘Dash’ Handicap – a race ‘sprint king’ Dandy Nicholls won on five occasions.

Tees Spirit is reported to have taken his exertions in his stride and how the handicapper reacts to his victory will have a bearing on where he heads next.

Nicholls said: “He was out in the paddock this morning, he’s eaten up and he’s bucking and kicking, so all good.

“It was obviously an emotional day with it being the anniversary of losing dad. He was in my thoughts anyway, but it doesn’t get any bigger than Derby day and it was a hell of an achievement by the horse.

“We’re a very small team and to get a winner like that was great.”

Tees Spirit is now unbeaten in three starts this season and Nicholls is thrilled with how much he has progressed as a four-year-old.

He added: “I’d love to be able to say I’ve done this and I’ve done that, but I haven’t – he just seems fresh and he really has improved.

“I don’t know what the handicapper will think to his improvement, but we’ll see. Whatever he (the handicapper) does will kind of make the plans as to where he goes, I suppose.

“Whatever he does, without being blase, I’m not really that bothered as he’s won the Dash now and they don’t come round very often.

“I would have a look at the Stewards’ Cup. Six furlongs at Goodwood is the easiest six you’ll probably get, so if he was to go in another handicap, that would be one I’d have to have a look at. There’s also the Rockingham in Ireland (at the Curragh).

“As I say, whatever he does now is just a bonus really.”