Search

06 Jun 2022

Steve Borthwick not getting ahead of himself in Leicester’s title bid

Steve Borthwick not getting ahead of himself in Leicester’s title bid

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jun 2022 6:45 PM

Steve Borthwick insists Leicester are “still very early in the journey” as his table-topping side seek to cap a remarkable turnaround with Gallagher Premiership glory.

The Tigers were in dire straits just two years ago and only spared relegation due to Saracens’ hefty points deduction.

Head coach Borthwick arrived at Welford Road shortly afterwards and this season masterminded the club’s first top-placed finish since 2011 to set up Saturday’s play-off semi-final at home to local rivals Northampton.

The former England forwards coach says focusing on the present has been key to the ongoing revival.

“I don’t look back very often and I don’t look too far forward,” said the 42-year-old.

“The only week that matters is the week you’re in and I know that mantra can sometimes seem a bit trite or tedious but for me it’s what we’ve done.

“Clearly I’ve got an eye on the bigger picture, I’ve got an eye on where we’re trying to head to and clearly there is a plan.

“But when we’re in a week, all that matters is that week, all that matters is that game and let’s try and get better for that game.

“There is plenty for us to improve upon. We’re still very early in the journey.”

Leicester edged Wasps on Saturday to secure top spot and finish with a 100 per cent home record in the league.

The 10-time Premiership champions will bid to continue that run in this weekend’s tantalising East Midlands derby with Saints, with Saracens or Harlequins awaiting the winners at Twickenham on June 18.

“You’re talking about a club here that very nearly got relegated two years ago,” continued Borthwick.

“A club that wasn’t really respected, was losing most games and the only big games we were involved in were relegation contests.

“To come back from that, every game is important, every week is important. Can we get better every week? And that’s the challenge again this week.

“One of the exciting things is there is so much more for us to do and so much more we as a coaching team and players can work towards here.

“The team has a lot of growth in it, it’s a young team, and it’s learning quickly from experiences.”

Captain Ellis Genge is preparing for his final game at Welford Road as a Leicester player before re-joining former club Bristol.

The England prop vowed to “empty the tank” for the Tigers fans and stressed the importance of controlling emotions ahead of the big occasion.

“You’ve got to beat the drum when the time is right, you don’t want to do it early in the week because you’ve got to get your detail down first,” said Genge.

“If you start going nuts and spitting flames then you’re not going to learn much during the week so you’ve got to wait till Friday, Saturday for the ‘Any Given Sunday’ speeches.

“But there’s a time and place for them and they’ll definitely come.

“I just want to completely empty the tank for the supporters who have been there throughout.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Gallery:

Moville Community College pupils performing 'It's A Hard Knock Life' in St Eugene's Hall

Multimedia

Gallery:

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media