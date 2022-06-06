Cheltenham offer new contract to boss Michael Duff amid interest from elsewhere

Cheltenham have offered a new contract to manager Michael Duff amid interest from other clubs.

The Robins have given Duff permission to speak to managerless Barnsley as well as an unnamed Championship club but Cheltenham have reiterated their desire for the 44-year-old to stay at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium.

Duff has been at the club since taking his first managerial role in 2018 and has guided Cheltenham to Sky Bet League One.

He still has one year left on his contract as discussions continue over an extension.

Cheltenham wrote on their website: “The interest in Michael and his coaching staff is testament to the club’s remarkable success over the past three seasons.

“Both the club and Michael are keeping in regular contact with a view to settling his future position as early as possible. We have made him aware, in the clearest way possible, of our wish for him to stay and are hopeful that will be his ultimate decision.”