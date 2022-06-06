Search

07 Jun 2022

Neco Williams compares Wales World Cup qualification to being ‘kid at Christmas’

Neco Williams compares Wales World Cup qualification to being ‘kid at Christmas’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jun 2022 11:30 PM

Neco Williams cannot wait to go to Qatar this winter after comparing Wales’ World Cup qualification to ‘Christmas as a kid’.

Williams was one of Wales’ stand-out performers as Robert Page’s side completed a memorable campaign by beating Ukraine 1-0 on Sunday to reach their first World Cup for 64 years.

It was an adventure that began behind Covid-19 closed doors in March 2021, and had considerable and unforeseen hurdles along the way.

Wales’ visit to Belarus last September was moved to the Russian outpost of Kazan due to sanctions against the Minsk government.

Some players missed the game because of visa issues entering Russia.

Wales then had to wait over two months to play the delayed play-off final against Ukraine after its territory had been invaded by Russia.

“It’s been a long campaign,” said Liverpool full-back Williams.

“Lots of confusion, rescheduled games, and of course the final was put back because of the situation in Ukraine.

“It was difficult to wait, but you know as players that anything can happen in football.

“That sums up the spirit of the squad 100 per cent. It was just relief at the end.

“It was like walking downstairs when you’re a kid at Christmas and seeing all the presents.

“Just an unbelievable feeling that is difficult to put into words. I need a few days to sit down and think about it.”

Wales have joined England, the United States and Iran in Group B at the 2022 World Cup, which will be played in November and December.

Kieffer Moore has trod a longer journey than most from non-league clubs such as Truro and Dorchester.

But the 6ft 5in striker now has Premier League football at Bournemouth and a World Cup to look forward to.

Moore said: “The Euros were amazing and I can only dream of a World Cup being that one step more.

“My journey is weird and wonderful, and I don’t regret any of it.

“It’s been culmination of years and years of hard work, but we’re definitely going to Qatar to compete.

“We’ll get a good pre-season, play the games and hopefully we’ll be in good form ready for it.”

On Wales’ achievement, Moore added: “It’s all about Together Stronger (Wales’ motto).

“I think you can sometimes get lost in it, whereas it’s almost like a little holiday and you can have a good laugh. But it’s very serious at the same point.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Gallery:

Moville Community College pupils performing 'It's A Hard Knock Life' in St Eugene's Hall

Multimedia

Gallery:

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media