Search

11 Jun 2022

Burnley confirm departure of Ben Mee, Aaron Lennon and James Tarkowski

Burnley confirm departure of Ben Mee, Aaron Lennon and James Tarkowski

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Jun 2022 4:29 PM

Burnley trio Ben Mee, Aaron Lennon and James Tarkowski are among 14 players who will leave the club this summer.

Centre-back Tarkowski is expected to join Everton following the Clarets’ relegation from the Premier League, while fellow defender Mee and winger Lennon are included in a long list of departures.

Burnley said on their official website when announcing their retained list: “Ben Mee, Aaron Lennon, Phil Bardsley, Dale Stephens and Erik Pieters are among a total of 14 professionals to depart the club upon the conclusion of their contracts at Turf Moor at the end of this month.”

The club added: “James Tarkowski expressed his desire earlier in the season to seek an opportunity elsewhere when his contract expires, and he will also depart after more than 200 appearances for the club.”

Mee made over 350 appearances during a 10-year spell with the Clarets after joining from Manchester City in 2012.

Lennon, who re-joined the club last summer following a two-year stint in Turkey with Kayserispor, appeared 87 times in total in all competition during his two spells at Turf Moor.

Burnley said “discussions remain ongoing” with Matej Vydra and Jack Cork and the option on Ashley Barnes’ contract has been activated to keep him at the club for another year.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Gallery:

Moville Community College pupils performing 'It's A Hard Knock Life' in St Eugene's Hall

Multimedia

Gallery:

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media