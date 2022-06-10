Burnley confirm departure of Ben Mee, Aaron Lennon and James Tarkowski

Burnley trio Ben Mee, Aaron Lennon and James Tarkowski are among 14 players who will leave the club this summer.

Centre-back Tarkowski is expected to join Everton following the Clarets’ relegation from the Premier League, while fellow defender Mee and winger Lennon are included in a long list of departures.

Burnley said on their official website when announcing their retained list: “Ben Mee, Aaron Lennon, Phil Bardsley, Dale Stephens and Erik Pieters are among a total of 14 professionals to depart the club upon the conclusion of their contracts at Turf Moor at the end of this month.”

Burnley Football Club can confirm its list of retained players following the end of the 2021/22 season. — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) June 10, 2022

The club added: “James Tarkowski expressed his desire earlier in the season to seek an opportunity elsewhere when his contract expires, and he will also depart after more than 200 appearances for the club.”

Mee made over 350 appearances during a 10-year spell with the Clarets after joining from Manchester City in 2012.

Lennon, who re-joined the club last summer following a two-year stint in Turkey with Kayserispor, appeared 87 times in total in all competition during his two spells at Turf Moor.

Burnley said “discussions remain ongoing” with Matej Vydra and Jack Cork and the option on Ashley Barnes’ contract has been activated to keep him at the club for another year.