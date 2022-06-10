Search

11 Jun 2022

Andreas Christensen ends 10-year stay at Chelsea

Andreas Christensen ends 10-year stay at Chelsea

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Jun 2022 4:48 PM

Chelsea have confirmed defender Andreas Christensen will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

The Denmark international is expected to join LaLiga giants Barcelona following 10 years at Stamford Bridge.

He had not played for the Blues since withdrawing himself from selection on the morning of the FA Cup final against Liverpool.

Defender Jake Clarke-Salter and midfielders Danny Drinkwater and Charly Musonda will also depart the Premier League club this summer, while Antonio Rudiger’s free transfer switch to Real Madrid has already been announced.

Christensen joined Chelsea’s academy from Danish club Brondby in 2012 and was loaned to Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach between 2015 and 2017.

The 26-year-old scored twice in 161 Blues appearances, winning the Champions League, Europa League and FIFA Club World Cup.

“Chelsea Football Club thanks Andreas for his contribution to our success in the last decade and wishes him well in his future career,” read a statement on the Blues’ website.

Former England international Drinkwater arrived in west London from Leicester in 2017 for a fee in the region of £35million.

The 32-year-old managed only 23 outings for the Blues during an unsuccessful spell and was loaned out to Burnley, Aston Villa, Turkish club Kasimpasa and Reading.

Belgian Musonda, 25, was restricted to just seven first-team appearances for Chelsea, scoring once, while ex-England Under-21 international Clarke-Salter played twice during a 16-year association with the club.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Gallery:

Moville Community College pupils performing 'It's A Hard Knock Life' in St Eugene's Hall

Multimedia

Gallery:

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media