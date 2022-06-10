Search

11 Jun 2022

Home crowd the motivation for Dina Asher-Smith’s Birmingham bid in hectic summer

Home crowd the motivation for Dina Asher-Smith’s Birmingham bid in hectic summer

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Jun 2022 10:18 PM

Competing in front of a home crowd is Dina Asher-Smith’s motivation to race at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer.

The postponement of the World Championships in Oregon from last year because of coronavirus has made it a hectic schedule for British athletes, who also have the European Championships in Germany in August.

Asher-Smith’s priority is the World Championships and defending the 200 metres title she won in Doha in 2019, but the 26-year-old is relishing the chance to compete in all three events.

She told the PA news agency: “I’m so excited for all three championships. Even talking about it all day now, I’m just genuinely excited to start this little rollercoaster.

“It’s what I’m peaking for, what I’m aiming for, it’s definitely the main focus of my season, to be as strong as possible throughout all three and I’m truly excited.”

Asher-Smith took Commonwealth bronze over 200m in Australia four years ago as well as gold in the 4x100m relay, while she won three gold medals at the last European Championships in 2018.

She set a best 200m time of the season so far at the Diamond League meeting in Rome on Thursday of 22.27 seconds in finishing third behind Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Asher-Smith is particularly excited about competing at the redeveloped Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, saying: “We walked in and we were all like ‘Wow’.

“It almost feels like we’re in Switzerland. I think it is going to be a beautiful venue and an amazing championships.

“I’ve always been very transparent, the World Championships is my focus, and I think that’s probably not going to be a secret to anyone and it’s going to be the same thing for every single athlete that lines up in the Euros and the Commonwealth Games.

“But it does not take away from how important Commonwealth Games is because it’s at home, it’s in Birmingham, and I do want to be there, mainly for the crowd if I’m being completely frank.

“I want to be there and I know that loads of my friends are really excited to go and to see me perform at home. I love championships. I think it’s going to be exhausting and your emotions are going to be frazzled by the end of it but I think when you look back on it, it’s kind of once in a career.”

The World Championships run from July 15-24, with the Commonwealth Games starting on July 28 before the European Championships kick off on August 15.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Gallery:

Moville Community College pupils performing 'It's A Hard Knock Life' in St Eugene's Hall

Multimedia

Gallery:

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media