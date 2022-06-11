Search

11 Jun 2022

Steph Curry scores 43 to lead Golden State Warriors over Boston Celtics

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Jun 2022 10:02 AM

A masterclass from Steph Curry has propelled the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 win over the Boston Celtics in game four of the NBA Finals.

The point guard was at his brilliant offensive best, scoring 43 points – including seven threes – to help the Warriors even the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

Following a back-and-forth first half, the Celtics held off Golden State’s trademark third-quarter explosion to be just one-point behind headed into the fourth.

But Boston repeatedly coughed up opportunities to gain the advantage with a series of crucial turnovers down the stretch.

Meanwhile, Curry proved near-unstoppable in the clutch moments, sparking a game-clinching 10-0 run as the Warriors outscored the Celtics 28-19 in the final 12 minutes.

Curry had 10 rebounds to go along with his game-high points – ably supported by Klay Thompson’s 18-point effort.

Jayson Tatum led the way for Boston with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

