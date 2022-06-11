Search

11 Jun 2022

On this day in 2009: Man Utd accept Real’s £80m offer for Cristiano Ronaldo

On this day in 2009: Man Utd accept Real's £80m offer for Cristiano Ronaldo

11 Jun 2022 7:00 AM

Manchester United confirmed they had accepted a world-record offer of £80million for Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid on this day in 2009.

The announcement had been expected as Real stated the previous night that they were in talks with the forward about a move to the Bernabeu.

Real’s offer came after club president Florentino Perez had already vowed to do “everything possible” to sign him, and United manager Sir Alex Ferguson did not attempt to talk Ronaldo round, knowing he had his heart set on a move.

A statement from United read: “Manchester United have received a world-record, unconditional offer of £80million for Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

“At the request of Cristiano – who has again expressed his desire to leave – and after discussion with the player’s representatives, United have agreed to give Real Madrid permission to talk to the player.

“Matters are expected to be concluded by 30 June. The club will not comment until further notice.”

After six years with United the move was completed on July 1, 2009 and Ronaldo would go on to spend nine seasons at the Bernabeu.

During his time at Real he won 16 trophies altogether, including four Champions League crowns and two LaLiga titles.

The Portugal international opted for a move to Juventus in 2018 and won two Serie A titles in Turin before making a shock return to Old Trafford last summer, 12 years after he originally left the club for Real.

