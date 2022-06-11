Search

12 Jun 2022

Royal Aclaim puts down major marker for big-race honours

Royal Aclaim puts down major marker for big-race honours

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Jun 2022 4:02 PM

Royal Aclaim looked a filly of immense potential with her comeback victory at Bath.

Seen just once in her career to date, the James Tate-trained three-year-old had been off the track since that run at Newcastle in May last year – where she had subsequent dual Group One winner Perfect Power in third and Molecomb runner-up Fearby in fourth.

A 10-11 chance for her return in the British EBF Novice Stakes, she was always travelling with plenty of zest and Neil Callan’s only moment of worry was getting a clear run.

But once switched she cantered to the front in a matter of strides and won hard held.

Tate can now rightly have big ambitions – and hopes all roads lead to York in August.

“We haven’t had too many concerns with her class, just keeping her sound,” Tate told Sky Sports Racing.

“She was fine before she ran at Newcastle last year and then she got an injury getting ready for Royal Ascot. It’s been a long road getting her back, so I’m pleased to see that.

“It was just one injury, which has just taken a long time to heal. She doesn’t have any niggling issues as such. Hopefully she’ll be OK and we can make a nice plan.”

On what that plan might be, Tate added: “The Nunthorpe, and probably look at a Listed or Group Three between now and then. We do see her at that level and now she has had her first experience of grass we’ll pick out a nice race for her.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Gallery:

Moville Community College pupils performing 'It's A Hard Knock Life' in St Eugene's Hall

Multimedia

Gallery:

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media