Search

12 Jun 2022

Lauren Price enjoys unanimous points victory on pro debut at Wembley

Lauren Price enjoys unanimous points victory on pro debut at Wembley

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Jun 2022 11:50 PM

Lauren Price claimed a unanimous points victory over Icelandic fighter Valgerdur Gudstensdottir on her professional debut at Wembley Arena.

The Tokyo Olympic middleweight champion won 60-54 following six two-minute rounds in the welterweight division.

Former kickboxing world champion and ex-Wales international footballer Price started confidently from the first round.

Gudstensdottir took a while to get going and was reliant on a few big shots, but Price was dominant throughout, using good hand speed to take the bout to the final round and claim victory.

Price paid tribute to her supporters, and especially her grandparents.

“Definitely (it was everything I hoped for),” she told Sky Sports.

“I just wanted to relax while I was in there and not rush my work, get six rounds under my belt and let’s go again.”

She added: “(It was) absolutely amazing. I’d like to thank everyone who supported me, who bought tickets to come and watch me, and I really enjoyed the ring walk as well, my first one, so I’m buzzing.”

Price’s grandmother is due to watch the fight in the morning and when asked for a message, Price said: “Just that I love her and if it wasn’t for her and my grandad then I wouldn’t have achieved anything in my life.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Gallery:

Moville Community College pupils performing 'It's A Hard Knock Life' in St Eugene's Hall

Multimedia

Gallery:

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media