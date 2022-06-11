Search

12 Jun 2022

Gareth Southgate concerned by England reliance on Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling

Gareth Southgate concerned by England reliance on Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Jun 2022 12:27 AM

Gareth Southgate admits England’s over-reliance on Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling’s goals is a concern as the World Cup edges closer.

Preparations for the tournament in Qatar continued in front of empty stands at Molineux on Saturday evening as the Three Lions attempted to kickstart their Nations League campaign.

England lost 1-0 in Hungary last weekend and secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Germany on Tuesday, with Southgate’s experimental side unable to find a way past inexperienced Italy in Wolverhampton.

Southgate struck a largely positive tone after the 0-0 draw against their Euro 2020 final foes but admitted other players need to reduce the goal-scoring burden on 50-goal captain Kane and forward Sterling, who has 19 to his name.

“Clearly across these four games we’re needing to look at different players ahead of the World Cup,” he said. “Today was part of that process.

“We knew on the back of a physically tough game in Germany the other night, also to refresh the team was going to be important.

“It’s the same as I said yesterday – of course you’re wanting to win the games and we’re disappointed not to win the game.

“I think we had two or three very good chances that we have to take. You don’t get loads of chances in games against the top-level teams, that’s how it is.

“We’d like to have created more given the amount of possession we had and we definitely used the ball better in the back two thirds of the field than we did the other night so that was pleasing.

“But in the end we’ve not got the goal to make the difference.

“We’re very, very reliant on Harry and Raheem for our goals at the moment and that is a concern.”

Tammy Abraham was given the nod up front ahead of record-chasing Kane but did not flourish in attack on a night when Mason Mount hit the crossbar and Sterling missed a great second-half opportunity.

Southgate underlined the need to keep getting balls into the right areas but admitted there had “been a little bit of a lack of sharpness in those attacking areas across the three matches” this month.

“In the end, the quality of your top players has a large factor in determining how successful you are,” the England boss said.

“We’re very fortunate that we’ve got some very good ones and our captain’s goal-scoring record is phenomenal.

“But we have got to start to spread that load and there are players that are scoring more regularly with their club. We’ve got to convert that into international football.

“We’ve just got to keep working on getting them into those right areas.”

England’s uninspiring draw will only serve to fuel Southgate’s critics, who have become more vocal over the past week.

But Italy counterpart Roberto Mancini believes supporters need to keep the bigger picture in mind as preparations continue for Qatar.

“My opinion is that England is one of the best teams in Europe in this moment,” the Azzurri boss said. “They have many, many very good players.

“Maybe in this moment they are trying to do something different, to try different situations for the World Cup.

“But I think that it’s one of the candidates to win the World Cup in Qatar.”

Such quality left Mancini satisfied with his inexperienced team’s efforts in the Group A3 draw at Molineux.

“I am happy about the result because this game wasn’t easy, especially because some of the players have already played twice and some have debuted tonight,” he added.

“We have to work on scoring and of course if (Davide) Frattesi scored early it would have been a different game.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Gallery:

Moville Community College pupils performing 'It's A Hard Knock Life' in St Eugene's Hall

Multimedia

Gallery:

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media