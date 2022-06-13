Search

13 Jun 2022

Michael Duff set to leave Cheltenham amid interest from other clubs

Michael Duff set to leave Cheltenham amid interest from other clubs

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Jun 2022 11:41 AM

Manager Michael Duff is to leave Cheltenham to “pursue a new opportunity”, the Sky Bet League One club have announced.

Duff is reportedly set to take over at Barnsley having also attracted interest from Blackpool.

The 44-year-old former Cheltenham, Burnley and Northern Ireland defender has been in charge at the Gloucestershire club since 2018.

A statement read: “After nearly four years as manager of Cheltenham Town, Michael Duff has today informed the board of directors that he wishes to depart the club to pursue a new opportunity.

“Since the end of the season the club has received two approaches from other clubs for permission to speak to Michael and one of them has now offered him the position of manager.”

Duff led Cheltenham to promotion from League Two in 2021 having missed out in the play-offs the previous season.

He then led them to a 15th-placed finish in League One in the season just concluded, the highest position in the club’s history.

Chairman David Bloxham told the club’s website, ctfc.com: “Obviously it’s a disappointing day for Cheltenham Town as Michael has done such a tremendous job for us but he leaves with our very best wishes for the future.

“Michael made it clear to us that it was a very difficult decision for him. We did all we could to try and keep him at the club but ultimately this new opportunity is one that he feels it right for him at this stage of his career.

“As an ambitious young manager, we completely respect his decision. The search for a new manager will begin immediately.”

Barnsley, who were relegated from the Championship, are looking for a new manager after parting company with Poya Asbaghi.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Gallery:

Moville Community College pupils performing 'It's A Hard Knock Life' in St Eugene's Hall

Multimedia

Gallery:

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media