Anthony Joshua’s future fights to be broadcast on DAZN in ‘groundbreaking’ deal

Anthony Joshua’s future fights will be screened on DAZN after the broadcaster confirmed a “groundbreaking” link-up with the British heavyweight.
The move means the end of Joshua’s deal with Sky Sports, which has been in place throughout his professional career.
The deal is reportedly worth £100million a year to the 32-year-old fighter from Watford, who will become a global ambassador for DAZN as well as a special advisor to the group.
Joshua is due to take on Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch in August, after the Ukrainian beat the Briton last September.
“I am entering a new phase in my career with a new training environment, new coaches and now a new broadcaster,” Joshua said.
“Negotiations at this level take time, so I am pleased to have it all wrapped up and now I can fully focus on giving the fans and DAZN what they want – knockouts in the glamour division.
“I’ve been working with DAZN and following its progress for a long time. We have enjoyed a really successful partnership in the US for many years and I know the team and understand the passion and drive of the business.”
Brian O’Donnell, road safety officer, Cllr Gerry McMonagle, chairperson Joint Policing Committee, Louise McGeever, RSA education officer, Inspector Seamus McGonigle, Roads Policing, at the launch
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.