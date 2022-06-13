Arsenal finally get their man as Brazilian forward Marquinhos signs

Arsenal have signed teenage Brazilian forward Marquinhos from Sao Paulo.
The 19-year-old has agreed a “long-term contract” with the Premier League club.
He made 33 first-team appearances during his time with Sao Paulo and was part of the squad which won the Campeonato Paulista in 2021.
Arsenal technical director Edu told the club website: “We’re delighted to have completed the transfer with Sao Paulo as Marquinhos was a player we had been watching for a while.
“At 19, he is still very young, so he is a player for the future.
“We look forward to Marquinhos now joining us for pre-season, making his new home, and continuing to grow and develop with us.”
Marquinhos, whose transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes, has represented his country at under-16 and under-17 level.
He will travel to London in the coming weeks to join his new team-mates for pre-season training.
