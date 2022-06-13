Search

14 Jun 2022

Slovenia condemn England Under-21s to first Euros qualifying defeat for 11 years

Slovenia condemn England Under-21s to first Euros qualifying defeat for 11 years

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Jun 2022 10:54 PM

Slovenia stunned England Under-21s to condemn them to a first European qualifying defeat for 11 years.

Djed Spence’s first-minute own goal and Mark Zabukovnik’s header ended the Young Lions’ unbeaten run which stretched back to November 2011.

Monday’s 2-1 defeat in Huddersfield – despite Cameron Archer’s late reply – is their first qualifying loss since a 2-1 defeat to Belgium during their bid to reach Euro 2013.

Lee Carsley’s side have already reached next year’s tournament in Georgia and Romania after three wins this month sealed top spot in Group G.

Defeat does not derail that progress but reminds the Young Lions they are not infallible and underlines Carsley still has work to do with a group who came together for the first time last September.

Slovenia had already been the only side to take points off England in qualification when Carlsey’s men blew a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 in October.

The visitors continued to be their bogey team as they took the lead after 54 seconds in Huddersfield.

Morgan Gibbs-White brought down Luka Ticic and his free-kick was flicked into his own net by Spence.

It was the first time in qualifying England had gone behind and they struggled to immediately recover with Nino Zugelj coming close to doubling Slovenia’s lead.

The Young Lions laboured to the break with Jacob Ramsey sweeping their best chance wide and they were staring at their first qualification defeat in 55 games.

A fourth match in 10 days seemed to weigh on the hosts, despite having qualified by beating Albania in Chesterfield last week.

Gibbs-White fell over his own feet after bursting into the box to sum up the hosts’ problems and Carsley called for Harvey Elliott, Archer and Max Aarons on the hour.

England were desperately searching for inspiration but they came up wanting and fell further behind after 64 minutes.

Again it was a wide free-kick from Ticic which caused the trouble and Zabukovnik rose to power in a header from 10 yards as Slovenia closed in on being the first team to beat England at home since Greece in March 2010.

There was little hope of a recovery, even if Benjamin Markus cleared Charlie Cresswell’s goalbound header, with 16 minutes to go.

Archer pulled a goal back in injury time – for his fourth goal in a week – and Curtis Jones sliced wide but England’s long unbeaten run ended.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Gallery:

Moville Community College pupils performing 'It's A Hard Knock Life' in St Eugene's Hall

Multimedia

Gallery:

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media