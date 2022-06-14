Search

14 Jun 2022

Football rumours: Manchester City hope to sign Kalvin Phillips before US trip

14 Jun 2022 8:23 AM

What the papers say

The ink has dried on the Erling Haaland deal so Manchester City have reportedly shifted their focus elsewhere. The Times says the Premier League champions want to sign England international Kalvin Phillips from Leeds following the departure of Fernandinho from midfield at the Etihad. City are hoping the star factor of Haaland and Pep Guardiola will ensure the 26-year-old joins them before their pre-season tour to America in July.

Everton apparently have a suitor interested in their own Brazilian superstar Richarlison. Tottenham are said to be keen on the 25-year-old but will have to pay more than £50m to bring him to the capital, according to the Telegraph. The paper adds Spurs are the only club, at this stage, to flag they are eager to secure the forward.

Manchester United are said to be willing to to walk away from negotiations with Barcelona over Frenkie de Jong. The Manchester Evening News says the Red Devils are insistent they will not pay over the odds for the Holland midfielder, 25, who is valued at £87.5m by his Spanish club.

United are also interested in France international Christopher Nkunku, reports The Independent. The 24-year-old forward impressed last season and RB Leipzig have set a price of £100m for him, with the Old Trafford outfit joining Arsenal and Paris St Germain in chasing him.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Gavi: Spanish outlet Marca says Liverpool and Manchester City are monitoring Barcelona’s Spain midfielder, but the 17-year-old’s contract has a £85.7m-release clause in it.

Ross Stewart: Rangers want the Sunderland and Scotland striker, 25, if Alfredo Morelos opts against extending his time at Ibrox, according to the Northern Echo.

Bernd Leno: The Standard reports Fulham are considering making a move for Arsenal’s 30-year-old Germany goalkeeper.

