14 Jun 2022

England chasing target of 299 to win second Test after NZ add further 60 runs

England chasing target of 299 to win second Test after NZ add further 60 runs

14 Jun 2022 1:37 PM

England were left with an imposing chase of 299 in 72 overs to win the second LV= Insurance Test after New Zealand’s last-wicket pair shifted the balance of power at Trent Bridge.

The final day of an enthralling game began with every result on the table, the tourists 238 ahead with three wickets in hand.

They went on to add a further 60 runs – beyond what England would have hoped for, but not enough to put the target fully out of sight – with Daryl Mitchell the constant figure on 62 not out.

England saw an important chance go down off the second ball of the morning, Joe Root failing to cling on when Matt Henry edged Jack Leach, but the introduction of Stuart Broad on his home ground roused a crowd who had taken advantage of free tickets to witness what should be a gripping conclusion.

Broad removed Henry for a dogged 17, replicating the barrage of bouncers that Ben Stokes had unsuccessfully tried from the Radcliffe Road End but managing to snare the edge to give Ben Foakes a catch.

He followed up with the wicket of the injured Kyle Jamieson – who is not due to bowl after suffering a back injury – using the same aggressive short-ball tactics. With his movement limited, Jamieson tried to hook rather than evade and was well caught by the athletic Foakes.

At that stage the lead was a more manageable 263, but England could not get to grips with the measured Mitchell and the unpredictable number 11 Trent Boult.

They put on a game-changing 35 in 32 balls, with Boult taking 14 in a single Stokes over as he carried on too long with the old ball and Mitchell finishing with a flourish by heaving Stuart Broad for a straight six.

The belated arrival of James Anderson, and the new ball, wrapped things up when the 39-year-old seamer finally entered the fray and had Boult caught at mid-off with his fourth ball.

