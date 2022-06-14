Search

14 Jun 2022

Stuart Armstrong helps keep Scotland’s Nations League dream alive with double

Stuart Armstrong helps keep Scotland’s Nations League dream alive with double

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Jun 2022 10:14 PM

Stuart Armstrong helped Scotland keep their dream alive with a double in their 4-1 Nations League win over Armenia in Yerevan.

There was some gloom around after the Scots had been thrashed 3-0 against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday and the return game against Armenia following last week’s 2-0 win at Hampden Park got off to a dispiriting start when Vahan Bichakhchyan scored after only six minutes.

However, Southampton midfielder Armstrong scored twice to give the visitors the interval lead with Armenia defender Arman Hovhannisyan sent off after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession just before the break with the score at 1-1.

Stand-in skipper John McGinn and striker Che Adams added further goals before Armenia substitute Kamo Hovhannisyan was also red-carded in the 90th minute for a lunge on Lewis Ferguson.

Armstrong told the Scotland national team’s official Twitter account: “It is always difficult when you have a poor performance, you have to bounce back quickly.

“Luckily we had the chance to do that only a few days later.

“Tonight was a different challenge but three points was so important to keep our dream alive in this group and we have done that and now we can have a little break and look forward to the next few games in September.

“It was a difficult one. We always knew it would be. We knew it was a bit physical in the home game so we thought it would be similar.

“We started very poorly and were probably a little fortunate to be going in ahead. The sending-off helped us a lot and in the end it was comfortable.

“The mission was to get three points and we did.

“I was happy with my finishes – I am pleased to add a couple of goals and want to add more in future – and more importantly happy with the win.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media