Search

15 Jun 2022

John McGinn relieved to get back among the goals for Scotland against Armenia

John McGinn relieved to get back among the goals for Scotland against Armenia

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Jun 2022 5:30 AM

John McGinn admitted he was relieved to get back among the goals for Scotland in Armenia.

The stand-in skipper turned and fired home from six yards to round off a disappointing June schedule with a 4-1 win in the UEFA Nations League.

McGinn has looked jaded at times and missed big chances earlier in the month.

The biggest came when he nodded wide from six yards during Scotland’s World Cup play-off defeat by Ukraine and he also failed to put away two good chances to open the scoring during Saturday’s 3-0 defeat by the Republic of Ireland.

The Aston Villa man also came close during last week’s Hampden win over Armenia so he was delighted that both he and Che Adams were back on the score sheet in Yerevan following Stuart Armstrong’s first-half double.

McGinn admitted the lack of goals had been “bothering” him.

“I’ve been passing up good chances and that’s something I’ve been extremely frustrated about,” he said.

“That frustration was clear in all of the recent games so I was delighted to get one.

“If you speak to any of the front three who played in the game tonight, you had Stu who came in and was man of the match by a mile.

“But myself and Che probably haven’t been firing on all cylinders so that hasn’t helped the squad or the team.

“It’s important that we managed to get ourselves back on the scoresheet. I don’t know who was more relieved, me or Che.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media